A corrections officer at the St. Cloud prison was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being assaulted by an offender, authorities said.

The sergeant, who took an elbow to the face, received medical treatment and was released.

The facility remained on lockdown after the incident, which occurred after the offender was processed through intake and was being taken to his living unit. Other officers responded immediately and restrained the offender.

The St. Cloud facility serves as an intake facility, where offenders are evaluated after being sentenced in court.

Wednesday’s assault came a week after the union representing corrections officers called for an increase in staff and changes to inmate discipline rules. AFSCME Council 5 made the demands after an inmate killed a corrections officer at the Stillwater prison.

Department of Corrections officials say they are short about 150 officers and have so far been unsuccessful in getting additional money from the Legislature to hire more.

“Our highest priority at the Minnesota Department of Corrections is protecting the safety of our officers, staff, and inmates,” the Department of Corrections said in a written statement. “We take any assault on a member of our staff extremely seriously. This incident, like any assault on our officers, will be fully investigated. The offender responsible will be held accountable.”