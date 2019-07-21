A story on OW3 Friday gave a wrong location for Sawbill Canoe Outfitters in Tofte, Minn. It is on Sawbill Trail.
A story on B1 Saturday should have said the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2018.
Minneapolis
Man shot dead in north Minneapolis shortly after midnight
No arrests have been made; man's identity has yet to be released.
Local
Utilities still restoring power in eastern Wisconsin
Utility crews have restored power to more than 138,000 customers following destructive thunderstorms that struck eastern Wisconsin this weekend.
Local
Corrections for Monday, July 22, 2019
Variety
Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
St. Norbert Abbey in Wisconsin has released the names of 22 priests who faced "credible" allegations of sexually abusing minors.
Local
Pedestrian who darted into Apple Valley traffic dies
Police say a man has died after he unexpectedly darted into traffic near a busy intersection in Apple Valley and was struck by a vehicle.