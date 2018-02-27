A Hennepin County corrections officer is under investigation after a female inmate at the Plymouth detention facility where he works called into a radio program over the weekend to accuse him of sexually assaulting her.

A spokeswoman for the county said Tuesday that she could only confirm that there was an open investigation into an unspecified incident involving the officer, whose identity has not been released. The officer at the Hennepin County workhouse in Plymouth, also referred to as the county’s Adult Corrections Facility, has not been placed on leave, officials said.

“That individual is still working and the allegations are under investigation,” said Catherine Johnson, director of Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation. She said the confines of the investigation prevented her from saying more about what happened.

The 49-year-old inmate was booked into the facility on Jan. 11 after being convicted of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor, according to online county records. Her projected release date is July 26.

The Star Tribune generally does not publish the names of sex crime victims.

The matter first came to light on Sunday afternoon when the woman called into a popular jazz program on KMOJ radio to describe the alleged sexual abuse, according to Ron Edwards, a longtime local activist.

On the three-way phone call, she asked to speak with her pastor, Bishop Richard Howell, of Shiloh Temple International Ministries, a prominent North Side church. When the startled radio host asked her reason for calling, she began detailing the abuse at the facility, which she said left bruises on her body.

“She said that she was being sexually violated by a corrections person,” said Edwards, who said didn’t hear the woman’s on-air plea, but was told about it by Howell and others. “At that point, the familiar voice comes on that say the call is being monitored.

He said the woman had written at least two letters seeking help from Howell, who recently was barred from visiting her at the facility and only allowed to communicate with her via video chat.”

Howell didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment on Tuesday.