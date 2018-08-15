A correction is needed in my column that appeared today (Wednesday) in the Variety section of the Minneapolis StarTribune. The column discusses the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project underway at Cedar Creek Science Reserve in East Bethel.

Dr. Elena West is the research coordinator for the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, and as such guides the work at Cedar Creek.

She earned her PhD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I erroneously made her a graduate of the University of Toledo. That school is a collaborator in the woodpecker research. Dr. West holds a postdoctoral assignment there as a researcher.