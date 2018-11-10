A TV critic's pick on E14 today should have said "Black-ish" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Correction for Nov. 11, 2018

A TV critic's pick on E14 today should have said "Black-ish" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
