The Summer Fun calendar on May 19 listed some incorrect dates for Xcel Energy Center concerts. Shawn Mendes is on June 21 only, Khalid is on July 23 and Ozzy Osbourne was rescheduled for July 3, 2020.
A name was misspelled in a photo caption on IN2 Saturday. Scott Haisting is assistant principal at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley.
St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
Woman fatally stabbed after downtown Minneapolis altercation
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night. Several officers responded to a call about…
Lawmaker's 'lonely ship' fills as support for cannabis grows
Elected as state representative for the 48th Assembly District, Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, has been "legislating through listening" to her 60,000 constituents since 2012. The stories and concerns she heard from voters in her district have launched Sargent on an unexpected journey, sending her on a mission that she never anticipated when she first ran for office.
Minnesota homeowners haven't embraced electric heat yet
A widespread switch from gas to electric heat that some experts say will be crucial for achieving Minnesota's carbon emission goals isn't happening just yet.
BC-BKL--Sky-Lynx
Napheesa Collier scored 27 points, the second most in WNBA history by a rookie in her debut, and the new-look Minnesota Lynx pulled away from the Chicago Sky in the second half for an 89-71 win in the season-opener for both teams Saturday night.
