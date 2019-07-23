A story on A1 Monday misstated the staffing and salaries related to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract with the Sherburne County jail. The contract supports 63 full-time jobs and two part-time jobs at cumulative annual salaries of $4.2 million.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
State + Local
DHS official says she was punished for speaking out
Faye K. Bernstein said she raised alarms about the legality of contracts at the social services agency. Lawmakers have renewed calls for breaking up the Minnesota Department of Human Services amid leadership disarray.
South Metro
Passersby pull driver from fiery wreck in Shakopee that proved fatal
A driver ran into a pole and died in a fiery crash in Shakopee, authorities said.The wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Hwy.…
West Metro
A lane of East River Road closed by mudslide now open
Heavy rainfall is believed to have caused a portion of the bluff to collapse.
Minneapolis
Violence-weary residents turn to Mpls. leaders for answers
North Side seeks answers from city, police after recent homicides.
St. Paul
St. Paul lifeguard rescues 4-year-old from Como wading pool
A St. Paul lifeguard rescued a 4-year-old at Como Pool on Sunday afternoon. The lifeguard pulled the child from a wading pool, and additional staff…