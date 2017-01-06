Vikings kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has been recognized as the NFL’s best again.

Patterson, who led the league averaging 31.7 yards per kick return, has been named the first-team All-Pro kick returner by the Associated Press for the 2016 season.

It’s Patterson’s second such honor, also being named the league’s top returner as a rookie in 2013. This season, Patterson became the only player in league history to lead the league in kickoff return average for three different seasons.

The 25-year-old former first-round pick is a pending free agent.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith led the other Vikings vote-getters, though Patterson was the only first-team honoree.

The Cowboys led all teams with five first-team selections between running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Sean Lee and offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.