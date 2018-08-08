Fargo scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth to defeat Coon Rapids-Andover 6-0 in the winner's bracket of the Little League Midwest Regional.
You can get a complete game recap and box score here.
The victory moved Fargo into the regional championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday. Coon Rapids-Andover plays at 10 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Iowa and Kansas.
Both games are scheduled top be shown on ESPN.
More about the regional tournament is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Austin stadium vote could trigger Crew move to Texas
Texas' thriving capital city may finally become a major league sports town. It will just take moving a bedrock franchise of Major League Soccer out of its home turf to do it.
Golf
The Latest: PGA of America headquarters still in limbo
The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf's final major of the year (all times local):
Sports
Coon Rapids loses 6-0 to Fargo in Little League regional
The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team has won its first two games in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indiana and plays Fargo today. Follow the play-by-play here.
Vikings
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
The San Francisco 49ers will honor former tight end Dwight Clark with a season-long celebration of his life that will include unveiling a statue of "The Catch."
Outdoors
Researching the nature effect
researching the nature effectStudies — and studies of studies — support what many health care professionals, scientists, outdoors people and others believe: Time in nature…