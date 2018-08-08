Fargo scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth to defeat Coon Rapids-Andover 6-0 in the winner's bracket of the Little League Midwest Regional.

The victory moved Fargo into the regional championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday. Coon Rapids-Andover plays at 10 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Iowa and Kansas.

Both games are scheduled top be shown on ESPN.

