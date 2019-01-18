Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop Friday.

The worker fell into the 15-foot trench at a worksite before noon at 128 2nd Av. N., Assistant Chief Brian Tyner said. Fire crews used a basket to pull the worker from the trench, and the worker was cared for by paramedics on scene. The extent of their injuries, if any, is unknown.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.

STAFF REPORT