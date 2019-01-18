Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop Friday.
The worker fell into the 15-foot trench at a worksite before noon at 128 2nd Av. N., Assistant Chief Brian Tyner said. Fire crews used a basket to pull the worker from the trench, and the worker was cared for by paramedics on scene. The extent of their injuries, if any, is unknown.
This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Property sale near Grand Marais has ties to polygamist sect
The Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints has about 10,000 followers in communities in Utah, South Dakota and Arizona.
South Metro
Couple of inches of snow expected in south metro; then cold arrives
About 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected in Scott, Dakota and Carver counties by this evening. Then the Twin Cities could see the first below zero readings of the season.
Inspired
Inspired by Little Free Libraries, a free pantry helps feed hungry neighbors in St. Paul
North End resident's corner cabinet helps feed neighbors in need.
Minneapolis
Construction worker rescued from trench at downtown Minneapolis worksite
Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop Friday. The worker fell into the 15-foot trench at a…
Variety
Crush of holiday travelers led to long lines early Friday at MSP
Wait times returned to normal by midmorning.