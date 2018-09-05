Construction is close to being done on Hwy. 169 in Champlin, but that is of no comfort for commuters caught in a traffic jam Wednesday morning. Southbound traffic is inching along from the Mississippi River down to Hwy. 610 as of 6:25 a.m.
One other hot spot is on northbound Hwy. 61 in St. Paul. Malfunctioning traffic lights are leading to a backup on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-94.
Local
Construction is close to being done on Hwy. 169 in Champlin, but that is of no comfort for commuters caught in a traffic jam Wednesday morning.
Local
Traffic crammed on I-94 in Minneapolis; rollover clears on Hwy. 65 in Fridley
Westbound I-94 remains crammed from Cedar Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. One of two crashes has cleared, but the one that remains near Chicago Avenue has traffic crawling in the area.
Local
Man captures his love for Northstar line with new German polka
Make no bones about it, Josh Larson is a huge fan of the Northstar commuter rail line.
Local
Friday traffic: An easy commute with few issues
Friday's generally serve up lighter volumes of traffic, and so far that's the case. The busiest routes may be those leading out of town as travelers take advantage of the Labor Day weekend.
Local
Crashes, congestion mar late rush hour commute
The rush hour slogs along on many routes as congestion and wrecks tangle traffic.
