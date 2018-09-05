Construction is close to being done on Hwy. 169 in Champlin, but that is of no comfort for commuters caught in a traffic jam Wednesday morning. Southbound traffic is inching along from the Mississippi River down to Hwy. 610 as of 6:25 a.m.

One other hot spot is on northbound Hwy. 61 in St. Paul. Malfunctioning traffic lights are leading to a backup on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-94.