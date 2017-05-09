A menacing Facebook comment on U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer’s page has triggered a social media dust-up and prompted the congressman’s staff to call for an apology from the city of Lino Lakes.

Melissa Maher, a member of the Lino Lakes City Council, left the comment in a post about Emmer’s recent visit to an alfalfa farm in Wright County.

She wrote: “If I were you Emmer, I’d avoid people who have a lot of deadly objects at hand. Selling us all out was not a good plan for your future. You’re a coward and a party whore.”

An official on Emmer’s staff confirmed that Maher’s post has been reported to police at the Capitol due to its threatening undertones.

“I don’t know what would precipitate a comment like that,” said David FitzSimmons, Emmer’s chief of staff.

FitzSimmons tweeted a screen shot of the Facebook comment Tuesday afternoon, which prompted calls for an apology from Maher and even her resignation from City Council.

Rep. Tom Emmer at his first town hall of the year in Sartell.

Two hours after her original comment, Maher also posted a reply: “Total lapse of judgment on my part.”

Maher, who works as an attorney, said Tuesday that she regrets her comments and that she intended to express frustration over Emmer’s recent vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, a House GOP measure that designed to replace the Affordable Care Act, which came to be called Obamacare.

“I am embarrassed and appalled at my behavior late at night on Facebook,” Maher said.

She said she has no plans to resign but does intend to issue an apology to the congressman.

“I think council members are citizens and humans also, and we’re entitled to be just as stupid as everyone else sometimes,” Maher said. “I don’t think that in this political climate, people voicing their dislike over a politician’s decision is anything that would warrant a resignation.”

The congressman’s staff also contacted Lino Lake city officials for a formal apology, FitzSimmons said.

“In my mind, someone that should be holding the public’s trust should be held accountable for that,” FitzSimmons said.

Lino Lakes city officials have not returned calls for comment.