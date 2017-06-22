More from Star Tribune
Congress and the media battle it out on a D.C. softball field
Our reporter live tweeted the annual softball game Wednesday night in Washington D.C. pitting women legislators against women journalists who cover them.
Perry tells senators he did not write Trump energy budget
Republicans and Democrats denounced President Donald Trump's proposed energy budget Thursday, and even Trump's energy secretary distanced himself from a plan that would slash funding for energy efficiency, renewable energy and basic science. The proposal also would eliminate popular programs such as research for advanced energy technologies.
The Latest: Medical groups weigh in on GOP health care plan
The Latest on Senate Republicans' health care bill (all times local):
What's next on health care draft in Congress
Senate Republican leaders have released their 142-page discussion draft of a health care bill, triggering a series of legislative steps with one goal — repeal and replace Democratic President Barack Obama's 7-year-old law.
The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters
The Latest on Senate Republicans' health care bill (all times local):
