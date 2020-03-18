Testing by Minnesota’s public health lab found 17 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 77 illnesses caused by a novel coronavirus.

While the state announced plans to restrict testing due to global supply shortages, its lab tested samples from 426 patients on Tuesday. Overall, the lab has tested samples from 2,762 patients with respiratory symptoms and recent travel histories that suggested they were at risk for the illness.

Martin and Nicollet counties were among the rural counties with their first confirmed cases, according to updated figures released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The conditions of the newly confirmed cases weren’t released by the health department. Of the prior 60 cases, three were hospitalized as of Tuesday while the rest were recovering under isolation restrictions at home.

Daily testing and confirmed case counts could start to decline in Minnesota. The state on Tuesday announced that its public health lab would begin to conserve testing for hospitalized patients, health care workers, and residents and workers in long-term care facilities. Testing for these groups could have an immediate bearing on the treatment of the patients, or restrictions within health care facilities if any workers test positive for COVID-19.

For all other Minnesotans, the health department offers the same guidance when they are sick, regardless of whether they have been tested for COVID-19, which is caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in December in Wuhan, China, and spread globally. People should stay quarantined at home if they have any respiratory illnesses for seven days after symptom onset, or for three days after their fevers have gone down without medication — whichever time period is longer.