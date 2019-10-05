Landing spots
A look at the conferences St. Thomas could join if it joins Division I:
Summit League*
Denver
North Dakota
North Dakota State
Omaha
Oral Roberts
Purdue Fort Wayne
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Western Illinois
* Football and hockey not among its sports
Pioneer League*
Butler
Davidson
Dayton
Drake
Jacksonville
Marist
Moorhead State
San Diego
Stetson
Valparaiso
* For football, non-scholarship
Missouri Valley Football Conference*
Indiana State
Illinois State
Missouri State
North Dakota State
Northern Iowa
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Youngstown State
* For football, with scholarships
JOE CHRISTENSEN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins bullpen struggling to retire Yankees' hitters
And the Yankees have made the Twins pay for that.
Wild
Gardiner scores OT winner, Carolina beats Caps 3-2
Three new players helped the Carolina Hurricanes beat an old nemesis on Saturday night.
Wild
Mika Zibanejad has hat trick, Rangers beat Senators 4-1
Mika Zibanejad made himself right at home — at the expense of his former team.
Twins
Bright lights, big pity: Yankees slam Twins 8-2 to take 2-0 lead in ALDS
Didi Gregorius' third-inning grand slam was the deciding blow as New York rolled to the victory, the Yankees' 12th in a row over the Twins in postseason play.
Wild
Olofsson scores 2 in Sabres home-opening 7-2 win over Devils
It didn't take long for Jack Eichel's concerns to subside over whether a lengthy pregame ceremony celebrating the Sabres' home-opening start to their 50th season would sap the team's energy.