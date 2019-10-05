Landing spots

A look at the conferences St. Thomas could join if it joins Division I:

Summit League*

Denver

North Dakota

North Dakota State

Omaha

Oral Roberts

Purdue Fort Wayne

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Western Illinois

* Football and hockey not among its sports

Pioneer League*

Butler

Davidson

Dayton

Drake

Jacksonville

Marist

Moorhead State

San Diego

Stetson

Valparaiso

* For football, non-scholarship

Missouri Valley Football Conference*

Indiana State

Illinois State

Missouri State

North Dakota State

Northern Iowa

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Southern Illinois

Western Illinois

Youngstown State

* For football, with scholarships

JOE CHRISTENSEN