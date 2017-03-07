



The National College Hockey Conference took partial blame for Monday night’s cancelled Timberwolves game at Target Center.

The conference tweeted to the Wolves “Sorry guys!” with a GIF of Steve Urkel asking “Did I do that?”

The ice surface the NCHC will play its conference tournament on later this week is already buried below the court. The ice was laid prior to last week’s five days of Disney On Ice at the Target Center.

Monday’s unseasonably warm temperature combined with the buried ice led to a “condensation crisis” for the Wolves and Target Center. The NBA postponed the game between the Wolves and Portland Trail Blazers “due to unsafe playing conditions.”

Mike Richman, The Oregonian’s Blazers beat writer, started his story Monday night, “Mickey Mouse and a warm winter day conspired to postpone the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Target Center.”

Don’t forget the NCHC. The conference’s tweet, which was liked nearly 400 times and retweeted 170 times, helped diffuse some of the fans’ disappointment. The conference later tweeted another GIF with Mickey and Minnie ice skating.

Matt Smith added to the humor with the tweet, “The status of tonight’s Blazers/Wolves game is on thin ice.”

Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald tweeted to the NCHC, “Looks like the ice at the Target Center is pretty good this year.”

Drew Mahowald wrote on Twitter, “Whatever is happening at Target Center is just classic Minnesota sports.”

Some fans weren’t so forgiving after paying for parking, entering the stadium and spending more money at the concessions.

Chad Clark tweeted “Horrible communication by the #Twolves tonight! Players dressed & left before fans were even notified. Lots of $$$’s spent on concessions… . “

The game will likely be rescheduled in April. Maybe the Wolves will find a creative way to incorporate an ice-themed promo to make it up to the disappointed fans.

More reaction to the icy situation:

No #Twolves game highlights because of the condensation crisis. ï¿½ï¿½



Instead, watch these stats on KAT, Wiggins & more https://t.co/2TUgilBdO1 pic.twitter.com/5sVKNJkUtj — Hoop Ball (@HoopBallTweets) March 7, 2017

Hey, at least the Wolves didn't lose tonight, right?#Twolves #GameCancelled — The Wolf Den ™ ï¿½ï¿½ (@Hagen_Wolves) March 7, 2017

Shoutout to Disney on ice for destroying the floor at the target center thus causing the wolves game to be postponed #whydidithaveyobeonice — Connor Brown (@TheRealCB23) March 7, 2017

Live look at the Target Center in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/OyOzHaz2lv — Allan Lem (@AllanLemDFS) March 6, 2017

Drive to Target Center, pay for ticket and parking all for the game to get postponed... not happy. @Timberwolves — The Big T (@tylerjeffries30) March 7, 2017

Excellent business decision by @Timberwolves to let people in the building to buy concessions + parking b4 canceling. Just poor PR #twolves — Zach Kinny (@ZK201) March 7, 2017