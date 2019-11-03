Matt Bye caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Blake Kragnes in overtime and the ensuing PAT by Alexander Diaz lifted Concordia (Moorhead) to a 19-18 upset victory over St. John's on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Cobbers (3-5, 3-3 MIAC), while the loss was the first of the season for the Johnnies (7-1, 6-1), ranked No. 3 in Division III.

The Johnnies went first in overtime and took an 18-12 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Henry Trost. The Johnnies converted a two-point conversion, but the play was negated by a Johnnies penalty. Following the penalty, the Johnnies' PAT kick was blocked.

St. John's scored on its opening drive of the second half — on a 70-yard TD pass from Jackson Erdmann to Jack Kemper — to take a 12-10 lead. But the Johnnies' PAT was blocked. The Cobbers' Marshall King returned the block 98 yards for a safety, which tied the score 12-12. That remained the score for the final 28 minutes of the second half.

The Johnnies led 6-0 in the first quarter after a 1-yard TD run by Trost, but the Cobbers blocked that PAT as well.

In the first minute of the second quarter, the Cobbers recovered a Johnnies fumble at the Johnnies 9-yard line. Two plays later, Logan Hatfield scored on a 2-yard run. The PAT by Diaz gave the Cobbers a 7-6 lead. Diaz kicked a 24-yard field goal — to cap a 15-play, 84-yard drive — on the final play of the first half to give the Cobbers a 10-6 lead.

The Johnnies outgained the Cobbers 581-249, but the Cobbers defense came up with four interceptions.

Gustavus 55, Carleton 28: Michael Veldman passed for 281 yards and three TDs and David Peal rushed for 145 yards and two TDs to lead the Gusties past the Knights in St. Peter, Minn. The Gusties (6-2, 4-2 MIAC) gained 669 yards and had 30 first downs. Jonathan Singleton passed for 285 yards and four TDs for the Knights (4-5, 2-5).

Bethel 62, Hamline 7: The Royals, ranked No. 9 in Division III, scored touchdowns on their first eight offensive possessions en route to the victory over the visiting Pipers. Joel Koenecke rushed for 106 yards and a TD for the Royals (7-1, 5-1 MIAC).