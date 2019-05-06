Some more Monday morning concert announcements of note:

NICK CAVE (Pantages Theatre, Oct. 1): Fans of the enigmatic Australian goth-punk songwriting hero never miss a chance to see his incomparable live performances, but this really could be a date they absolutely don’t want to skip. It’s billed as “an evening of talk and music” and will even include a Q&A session with the audience. Cave is doing a few dozen of these appearances across Europe, Australia and North America starting in a few weeks. He described the shows as “an exercise in connectivity,” which seems sort of funny considering how he literally connected with the crowd his last time in town at the State Theatre in 2014. Tickets here go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster with pre-sale options beginning Thursday at prices TBA (they’re around $60 in other cities).

LENNY KRAVITZ (Orpheum Theatre, Sept. 8): The “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” hitmaker is coming our way again on his newly extended Raise Vibration Tour, named after last year’s hot-headed, pro-resistance album. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or in person at the State Theatre box office, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. No prices were available for those seats either.

DEEP PURPLE (The Armory, Oct. 19): Not counting their show last year with Judas Priest at Treasure Island Casino – which had to be moved indoors last-minute due to stormy weather but still proved electrifying – the British rock gods of “Smoke on the Water” eternal flammability haven’t performed in town yet this decade. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore left decades ago, but Steve Morse has long since proven a popular replacement for him alongside heyday-era singer Ian Gillan and original bassist and drummer Ian Paice and Roger Glover. Those tickets also don’t have prices listed but will be available via Ticketmaster through pre-sale options starting Tuesday and general on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.