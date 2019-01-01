Concern grew Monday night as a fifth night approached in which family and friends haven’t seen or heard from a 24-year-old Stillwater man who disappeared last week.

Stillwater police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ralph Latrez Bell, who was last seen at his residence in the 1600 block of Greeley Street S. in that east metro city at 10 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, the vehicle he was driving was found in the 800 block of Cope Avenue W. in Roseville, unoccupied but with the engine idling.

Bell has not been seen since.

Bell, who is 5 feet 6 and weighs about 155 pounds, was last seen wearing dark work boots, bluejeans, a navy blue shirt with the letters “TC” on the chest, and a green cargo jacket.

“Because of the unusual circumstances [of his disappearance], authorities are concerned for his welfare,” police said in a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Stillwater police at 651-439-9381 or dial 911.

STAFF REPORT