The reversible portion of the MnPass lane on I-394 is closed this morning as the Minnesota Department of Transportation is unable to open the lift gates.

The agency attributes the problem to a computer glitch, which has also knocked out electronic signs that display pricing. Motorists can still use the carpool lanes between I-494 and Hwy. 100.

Signs along the I-35W HOT lane also are out of commission, but drivers can still use the lanes that run from Burnsville to downtown Minneapolis, a MnDOT spokesman said.

With no pricing being displayed, "it just might be a freebie" today, the spokesman said.

Technicians are currently looking into the problem.



