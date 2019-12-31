Productive freshmen

Destiny Pitts was the unanimous Big Ten Conference freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season. Here are her stats through 12 games that season, compared with Sara Scalia’s first 12 games as a freshman this season:

FG-FGA Pct. 3pt-3pa Pct. Reb. Ast. Pts

Pitts 42-106 39.6 26-70 37.1 8.5 1.3 11.8

Scalia 51-103 49.5 22-49 44.9 4.2 1.8 11.3