COUSINS VS. KEENUM
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Redskins QB Case Keenum are reversing their roles of two seasons ago. Their statistics in 2019:
Cousins Keenum
5-2 Record 1-6
189 Attempts 172
132 Completions 114
.698 Completion pct. .663
3 Interceptions 4
13 Touchdowns 9
244.4 Yards per game 202.2
114.3 Passer rating 94.9
Career numbers
Cousins Keenum
80 Games started 60
2,891 Attempts 2,016
1,929 Completions 1,258
.667 Completion pct. .624
68 Interceptions 46
142 Touchdowns 73
261.4 Yards per game 220.2
96.3 Passer rating 85.3
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Five Timberwolves story lines to follow this NBA season
After months of changes, planning and talk of a new era in Timberwolves, the Wolves finally will take their first steps in the Gersson Rosas…
Wolves
New Wolves President Gersson Rosas is staying patient and looking to strike
On the day before the Timberwolves open the regular season at Brooklyn, Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, once again, preached patience."Everybody, including ourselves,…
Wolves
Timberwolves-Brooklyn game preview
wolves gameday6:30 p.m. at Brooklyn • Barclays Center • FSNNew era begins on the roadPreview: The Wolves, under new management and with a new offensive…
Wolves
The Robert Covington file
THE ROBERT COVINGTON FILE• Age: 28• Started his career in Houston — where current Wolves President Gersson Rosas was an executive — in…
Wolves
Timberwolves' Robert Covington opens up and finds himself
The Wolves forward learned that asking for help isn't weak.