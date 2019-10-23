COUSINS VS. KEENUM

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Redskins QB Case Keenum are reversing their roles of two seasons ago. Their statistics in 2019:

Cousins Keenum

5-2 Record 1-6

189 Attempts 172

132 Completions 114

.698 Completion pct. .663

3 Interceptions 4

13 Touchdowns 9

244.4 Yards per game 202.2

114.3 Passer rating 94.9

Career numbers

Cousins Keenum

80 Games started 60

2,891 Attempts 2,016

1,929 Completions 1,258

.667 Completion pct. .624

68 Interceptions 46

142 Touchdowns 73

261.4 Yards per game 220.2

96.3 Passer rating 85.3