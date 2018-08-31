Youth has its day, AGAIN
Quarterbacks who have started as freshmen in a Gophers season opener:
QB year result Stats
Tim Salem, 1980 W, Ohio 38-14 13 of 16, 162 yards, 1 TD
Asad Abdul-Khaliq, 2000 W, La.-Monroe 47-10 12 of 18, 161 yards, 3 TDs
Adam Weber, 2007 L, Bowling Green 32-31, OT 15 of 31, 188 yards, 2 TDs
Zack Annexstad, 2018 W, New Mexico State 48-10 16 of 33, 220 yards, 2 TDs
Note: Abdul-Khaliq and Weber were redshirts
