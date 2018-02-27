Boards
St. Kate's names three new trustees
St. Catherine University, St. Paul, announced the election of three new additions to its 28-member board of trustees. New trustees include Michael Hickey, an executive with Ecolab; Teresa Radzinski ('86), a private client adviser with Bank of America Private Wealth Management; and Angela Hall Slaughter ('97), an in-house counsel with Aetna Inc.
