Mergers and acquisitions
Shoreview RV Center sold to national firm
Lazydays Holdings Inc., New York, a recreational vehicle dealership company, has acquired Shorewood RV Center, Anoka. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shorewood RV will be rebranded as a Lazydays RV Center.
Lazydays, which recently went public through a special acquisition corporation, is the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealership. Shorewood RV is Lazydays’ first acquisition as a public company.
Personnel
Oak Ridge forms new capital markets team
Oak Ridge Financial, Minneapolis, has made several new hires to support its investment banking practice and create a new Equity Capital Markets Group.
Joe Sullivan, from Dougherty & Co., will be managing director and head the new group. Mark Hagen and Mike Larson, both from Feltl and Co., and David Lantz, from Dougherty & Co., will serve as senior vice presidents. Mark Smith, most recently with Sidoti & Co., will be senior research analyst.
Oak Ridge also hired Tom Baurle and Chris Flannery as managing directors of a new structured finance group.
