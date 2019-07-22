Personnel

Senior executive changes at H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co., St. Paul, announced that Theodore Clark has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Clark has been senior vice president of Royal Adhesives since Fuller acquired that company in 2017 and served as Royal's president and CEO since 2003.

Fuller also announced, Patrick Kivits, a senior vice president, is leaving the company.

Deluxe names a new chief revenue officer

Deluxe Corp., Shoreview, announced the appointment of Christopher Thomas to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

Thomas was most recently in charge of sales at DXC Technology and has had sales and leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and Pegasus Logistics Group.