Securian Financial, St. Paul, has elected Jay Debertin and Elizabeth Simermeyer to its board of directors. Debertin is president and CEO of Inver Grove Heights-based CHS Inc. and Simermeyer is an executive vice president at St. Paul-based Ecolab Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas director resigns

Northern Oil and Gas Inc., Minnetonka, announced that director Joseph Lenz has resigned from the board to focus on his duties at Angelo, Gordon & Co., a privately held alternative-investment firm.

Lenz had been elected to the board in August 2018.

mergers and acquisitions

TCF and Chemical to close deal on Aug. 1

TCF Financial Corp., Wayzata, and Chemical Financial Corp., Detroit, announced they have received regulatory approval for their $3.5 billion merger of equals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The companies are now set to officially close the deal on Aug. 1. The merged entity will retain the TCF name, but will be headquartered in Detroit.

Otter Tail purchases wind-farm assets

Otter Tail Corp., Fergus Falls, through its subsidiary, Otter Tail Power Co., has purchased certain development assets to a 150-megawatt wind farm in southeastern North Dakota known as the Merricourt Project for approximately $37.7 million. The wind farm is expected to generate enough power for 65,000 homes when the project is completed in 2020.