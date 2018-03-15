Personnel

Patterson director resigns for new job

Patterson Cos., Mendota Heights, announced the resignation of Sarena Lin from its board of directors. She has been a board member since 2014. Lin has accepted a position as a senior vice president at a competitor, Elanco Animal Health.

The company has elected Robert Frenzel, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Xcel Energy, as a director to replace Lin. Frenzel will serve on the audit committee and finance and corporate development committee.

Mergers and acquisitions

PDS and Works Computing to merge

Paragon Development Systems Inc., Brookfield, Wis., and Works Computing Inc., Bloomington, have agreed to merge.

PDS provides information technology solutions to the health care, corporate, government and education industries, and Works provides data center technologies to customers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Both brands will continue, but Works will be known as “Works Computing, a PDS Company.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PDS has 253 employees and Works Computing has 38.