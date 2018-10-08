Mergers and acquisitions

DTN adds to weather analytics business

DTN, Burnsville, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Weather Decision Technologies Inc., Norman, Okla. Terms of the deal were not announced.

DTN provides actionable business analytical information to agriculture, energy, commodity and financial analytics, and weather-sensitive industries through 18 offices. WDT employs more than 80 people, including more than 40 degreed meteorologists. The acquisition of the Weather Decision Technologies would strengthen DTN’s weather technology platform.

New Business

Regis Corp. signs deal with Twins

Regis Corp., Eden Prairie, announced it has signed a multiyear sponsorship with the Minnesota Twins for its Supercuts brand to be the official hair salon, official hair stylists of the team.