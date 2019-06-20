Personnel

Retailer names new chief marketing officer

Christopher & Banks Corp., Plymouth, named Rachel Endrizzi as the company's new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. She was most recently chief marketing officer at Regis Corp.

Real Estate

Famous Dave's sells Coon Rapids real estate

Famous Dave's of America Inc., Minnetonka, has an agreement to sell its property in Coon Rapids for $3.6 million to General Realty CE LLC, a Florida limited-liability company. The companies signed the purchase agreement June 12. The restaurant will continue to operate at that location.