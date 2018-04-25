stock listings

Appliance Recycling gets delisting notice

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc., Hopkins, has received notice from the Nasdaq stock market that it is in violation of its continued listing standards because it has not yet filed its 10-K annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The company has until June 18 to make its filing or its stock will be delisted.

ARCA said the delay in filing is to give new auditors time to complete work on the audit of the company’s financial statements. ARCA said it expects to regain compliance.

Mergers and acquisitions

$8 billion deal for Blue Buffalo finalized

General Mills Inc., Golden Valley, has closed on its previously announced deal to acquire Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. based in Wilton, Conn. for $40 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $8 billion.

The deal makes General Mills the leader in the wholesome natural pet food segment of the $30 billion U.S. pet food market.