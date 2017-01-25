As he commandeered his bright-orange snowplow down Interstate-35W in Burnsville Wednesday, driver Chris Meweshad a birdseye-view of commuter behavior from his rig during the morning’s messy snow snarl.

It wasn’t pretty. Despite slick road conditions, and stop-and-start rush-hour traffic, many drivers appeared to be texting, talking on their cellphones, or reading their e-mail or social media posts. One car darted on the right side of two big trucks and drove on the shoulder of the highway for a spell. And, farther north in Bloomington, a man appeared to be taking his morning walk along the interstate’s shoulder.

These distractions have proved vexing for snowplow operators like Mewes, a 16-year veteran driver with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Since the season’s first snowfall last November, MnDOT said there have been more than 30 crashes involving its snowplow fleet and other vehicles, compared with 48 crashes the previous winter.

Considering that a snowplow loaded up with salt and sand weighs nearly 75,000 pounds — compared with the average car weighing about 4,000 pounds — a collision between the two can be deadly.

On Jan. 10, a 30-year-old St. Michael man was killed after his vehicle struck a MnDOT snowplow as it plowed Hwy. 10 south of Royalton. The snowplow driver was not hurt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A day later, MnDOT issued a news release imploring drivers to take care around its snowplow fleet, which numbers 250 vehicles in the metro area. Stay at least 10 car lengths behind a plow while driving, and pay attention, the highway department said.

Chris Mewes a snowplow driver for the MnDot plowed stretch I-35 W south of 494 Wednesday January 25, 2017 in Lakeville, MN.] JERRY HOLT ï jerry.holt@startribune.com

Most crashes “typically happen because of inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow or motorists driving too fast for conditions,” said Steve Lund, state maintenance engineer for MnDOT.

This season is snowier than last winter, but as of Tuesday, overall snowfall in the metro is 4 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service. So the increase in crashes this winter can’t be attributed solely to abnormally snowy and icy conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety estimates that distracted or inattentive driving is a factor in one in four crashes, resulting in at least 70 deaths and 350 serious injuries. The department believes these numbers are “vastly underreported” because it’s hard for police to determine whether distraction was a factor in a crash.

It’s illegal in Minnesota for drivers to read, compose or send texts and e-mails, or surf the web using a wireless device while a vehicle is in motion or part of traffic — that includes being stopped at in traffic or at a light.

Mewes and his brethren have seen it all: People reading books while driving, eating a bowl of cereal (with milk), applying makeup, and “talking to the clouds,” while on Bluetooth.

Some commuters inch ever-so-close to plows which edge along at 30- to 35-miles an hour, thinking it will be a safer slog. But a snowplow driver’s vision may be impaired by the “snow cloud” that is created while plowing, and their ability to see the road behind them is restricted. So operators rely on mirrors to see the rear and side of the rig.

Mewes started his shift Wednesday, shortly after midnight. While conditions were a bit slick, they were “no where near what they predicted,” he said.

The State Patrol reported 67 metro-area crashes Wednesday, injuring eight people. Thirty-five vehicles spun out, but this time, there wasn’t a MnDOT plow among them.