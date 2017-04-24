The City of Bloomington says the 86th Street bridge over Interstate 35W is closed a vehicle driving on the freeway hit the bridge on Sunday.

A vehicle also hit the 82nd Street bridge over I-35W. Only one westbound lane on the 82nd Street bridge is open this morning and both eastbound lanes are open, the City of Bloomington said.

All lanes on I-35W are open in both directions.

More details are expected to released Monday morning, the city said.

It was last March when the 86th Street bridge was closed in 2016 after a southbound truck on I-35W hauling construction equipment hit the bridge over the freeway and ruptured a gas line.