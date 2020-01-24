Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said Friday that "very positive progress'' was made at the NCAA convention regarding St. Thomas's bid to reclassify to NCAA Division I, setting the stage for a final resolution in April.

The NCAA's Strategic Vision and Planning Committee discussed the matter in a Tuesday meeting. Though Douple will not receive an official briefing until next week, he said the information he has at this point makes him "very optimistic'' that the NCAA will create a way for St. Thomas to move directly from Division III to Division I — presumably in time for the 2021-22 school year. The 2020-21 academic year will be St. Thomas's last in the MIAC.

When asked for comment on Douple's assessment, St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten told the Star Tribune: "that is my understanding as well." Esten was attending some NCAA convention meetings Friday.

Under current rules, a Division III school wishing to move up must go to Division II first; after five years as a full D-II member, it can then move to D-I.

The strategic committee is not considering a waiver or exception for St. Thomas. Instead, it's considering a rule change and a new process that would allow any qualified school to go directly from Division III to I. Any proposal to change the rules must be approved by the NCAA's Division I Council, which meets April 23-24.

"We always thought it was going to come down to that April meeting, and that's where we're headed,'' Douple said. "The good news is, it looks like we'll have a resolution in April and figure it all out.

"The committee met and had very good discussion on the reclassification. I think we made some very positive progress toward our April meeting.''