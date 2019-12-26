Photo: Jerry.holt@startribune.com

This is an interesting column this week on charity and paying a living wage by business columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times and CNBC business news....

Real charity doesn’t come with a tax deduction.

That’s what I told a gathering of generous Wall Street and business luminaries this month about the increasing paradox of even some of the most well-intentioned philanthropy.

All too often, charitable gifts are used not only to help those who can’t help themselves but to make up for the failure of companies to pay people a living wage and treat their workers with dignity.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/24/business/dealbook/income-inequality-corporate-response.html