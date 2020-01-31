The No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team returns home this weekend to face No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first time this season Minnesota is coming off two losses.

No. 1 Wisconsin swept the Gophers, 5-4 in overtime and 3-0 in Madison. Minnesota was held to one goal in the series except for a three-goal outburst in the third period of the opener.

The Gophers (20-4-3, 12-4-2 WCHA) are led by their top line of Grace Zumwinkle (18 goals, 15 assists, 33 points), Sarah Potomak (15-18—33) and Taylor Heise (14-18—32). It needs two more points for 100 this season. Madeline Wethington, a defenseman, leads the team in game-winning goals with four.

When Minnesota played UMD in late November at Amsoil Arena, the teams tied 2-2 before the Gophers won the second game 4-3.

The Bulldogs’ leading scorers are forwards Gabbie Hayes (13-23—36) and Sydney Brodt (11-16—27). UMD (12-8-4, 7-6-3) is on a six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2).

News services