"Comemadre," by Roque Larraquy, translated by Heather Cleary, and published by Minneapolis' Coffee House Press, is one of 10 titles on the longlist for this year's National Book Award for Translated Literature--a new category this year.

The short lists will be announced Oct. 10 and the winners will be announced Nov. 14.

The longlist rollout started this morning with young people's literature and will continue with poetry and nonfiction on Thursday and fiction on Friday.

Here's the longlist for books in translation:

Négar Djavadi, "Disoriental," translated by Tina Kover. Europa Editions

Roque Larraquy, "Comemadre," translated by Heather Cleary. Coffee House Press

Dunya Mikhail, "The Beekeeper: Rescuing the Stolen Women of Iraq," translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss. New Directions Publishing

Perumal Murugan, "One Part Woman," translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan. Black Cat / Grove Atlantic

Hanne Ørstavik, "Love," translated by Martin Aitken. Archipelago Books

Gunnhild Øyehaug, "Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life," translated by Kari Dickson. Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Domenico Starnone, "Trick," translated by Jhumpa Lahiri. Europa Editions

Yoko Tawada, "The Emissary," translated by Margaret Mitsutani. New Directions Publishing

Olga Tokarczuk, "Flights," translated by Jennifer Croft. Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Tatyana Tolstaya, "Aetherial Worlds," translated by Anya Migdal. Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House