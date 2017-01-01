An annual New Year's Day ice dive drew about 800 people to the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior for a quick plunge into the 32-degree water.

The ALARC Ice Dive moved this year to the public docks in Excelsior and included a warming tent, and warm drinks and a breakfast burrito for divers. Divers helped raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. 

Veteran ice dive participants jumped first; those with 20 or more dives ("Orcas") and 10 or more dives ("Sharks") were first to line up for the 8:30 a.m. icy wakeup. The event is important enough that the west metro suburb was able to get a declaration from the Minnesota Legislature in 2014 declaring Excelsior the "Ice Dive Capital" of Minnesota.