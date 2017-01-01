Gallery: Spectators watched as jumpers plunged into the 32 degree Lake Minnetonka for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive, Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Excelsior, MN. About 800 braved the icy waters to ring in the new year and to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gallery: Dressed as Wonder Woman, Kris Barneby, right, plunged into the 32 degree Lake Minnetonka alongside Joe Jeppesen, left, for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive, Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Excelsior, MN. About 800 braved the icy waters to ring in the new year and to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gallery: Brianne Olson of Carver plunged into Lake Minnetonka with her daughter Pieper Olson, 7, center, and Maddie Dufrane, 7, right, during the ALARC Ice Dive, Sunday in Excelsior.

Gallery: Tish Borgen of New Hope, MN, held onto a rosary as she was nervous about jumping into the 32 degree Lake Minnetonka for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive, Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Excelsior, MN. About 800 braved the icy waters to ring in the new year and to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gallery: A trio in tie-dye jumped into Lake Minnetonka during the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive on New Year's Day in Excelsior. The event included prizes for the two best costumes.

Gallery: ALARC co-founder Bill Wenmark, an avid marathoner, cheered as jumpers plunged into Lake Minnetonka for the organization's annual on Sunday in Excelsior. About 800 braved the icy waters to ring in the new year and to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gallery: Participants lined up on the dock as for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive on Sunday into Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior.

Gallery: Warmly dressed spectators took pictures as jumpers plunged into Lake Minnetonka for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive on Sunday.

Gallery: A pair plunged into the 32 degree Lake Minnetonka for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive on New Year's Day in Excelsior.

Gallery: Rebecca Boynton plunged into the 32 degree Lake Minnetonka for the 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive on New Year's Day in Excelsior. About 800 people braved the icy waters to ring in the new year and to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

An annual New Year's Day ice dive drew about 800 people to the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior for a quick plunge into the 32-degree water.

The ALARC Ice Dive moved this year to the public docks in Excelsior and included a warming tent, and warm drinks and a breakfast burrito for divers. Divers helped raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Veteran ice dive participants jumped first; those with 20 or more dives ("Orcas") and 10 or more dives ("Sharks") were first to line up for the 8:30 a.m. icy wakeup. The event is important enough that the west metro suburb was able to get a declaration from the Minnesota Legislature in 2014 declaring Excelsior the "Ice Dive Capital" of Minnesota.