Comcast internet service in the Twin Cities is being upgraded this week. File photo by Tali Arbel, Associated Press.

Comcast is raising the speed that data will move to users of its Xfinity internet service in the Twin Cities this week. Both businesses and residential customers will get upgrades.

People who use Comcast's "performance" level will see download speeds rise to 75 megabits per second (Mbps) from 60 Mbps. Those who use the "performance pro" service will see that rise to 175 Mbps from 150 Mbps. A tier called "The Blast" will jump to 275 Mbps from 250 and the "Extreme" tier will go to 500 Mbps from 400.

A lot of the upgrade work will happen automatically. Many customers won't have to reset their modems, a Comcast spokeswoman said. But people can reset their modems by using the Comcast xFi app or My Account app. A customer can also just push the reset button on the device or unplug the power cord, wait a few seconds and then plug it back in to trigger a reset.

People who bought their own modem rather than leasing one from Comcast can check online at http://mydeviceinfo.comcast.net/ to see if it can handle the increase in download speed.

To test for the new speed, a customer can go to speedtest.xfinity.com on a computer or phone web browser that is connected through their system, either directly by wire into the modem or through wi-fi.