After initially declining to do so, Comcast will offer a free MLB Network preview in the Twin Cities that will allow all of its subscribers to watch Friday's Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Twins and Yankees.

If Comcast had held to its original plan, Comcast subscribers who didn't subscribe to one of its top tiers of service could have watched the game by signing up for a free trial of a web stream service such as YouTube TV. People doing that would have needed to cancel before the free trial ended to avoid being billed.

The other games of the Twins-Yankees series will be shown on FS1, which is available to all Comcast subscribers.

MLB Network is only showing two games during the postseason: Friday's Twins-Yankees game and Game 3 of the other ALDS series between Houston and the winner of tonight's Oakland vs. Tampa Bay Wild Card Game.

In addition, 1500 AM radio (SKOR North) will be picking up the ESPN feed of the Twins-Yankees series, giving fans listening on the radio an alternative to the Twins' feed on WCCO-AM.