The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that it has settled a deceptive advertising practices lawsuit against Comcast/Xfinity that will lead to several million dollars in relief to more than 30,000 customers.

The settlement includes $1.4 million in refunds for 15,600 Minnesota customers and “debt relief” worth “millions of dollars” for another roughly 16,000 former Comcast patrons, according to the attorney general’s office. The debt involves early termination fees that Comcast charged customers after they downgraded or canceled services.

“Part of being able to afford your life means knowing the full cost of what you’re getting, getting what you were promised, not being overcharged for things you didn’t ask for, and not being unfairly charged to get rid of things you didn’t ask for,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. “But when people signed up for Comcast, that’s what happened to them.”

Comcast couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued the cable and internet behemoth in Hennepin County District Court in December 2018, claiming that Comcast quietly raised fees after wooing customers with low rates, tacked unwanted services and equipment onto bills and failed to send Visa gift cards offered in promotional deals.

Under the settlement, Minnesota customers who didn’t get a prepaid gift card as promised — because Comcast didn’t record that they’d accepted service terms between Jan. 1, 2013 and July 1, 2017 — will be issued refunds.

Also eligible for refunds are customers who downgraded their cable service — or had their service cut off — and paid an early termination fee between June 1, 2015 and July 1, 2017; and consumers who were charged for a modem after subscribing to a cable package that included internet service, but returned that modem within three months without otherwise changing their service between Jan. 1, 2014 and July 1, 2017.

Comcast must also pay $160,000 to the attorney general’s office, which can be used toward refunds. Comcast is also required to change its advertising practices to alert customers to the full price they pay when they receive their bill.

Comcast in the past did not always disclose extra fees that were charged on top of the advertised price, according to the attorney general’s office.