A Metro Transit bus collision in Golden Valley has left the driver of a car dead, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:25 a.m. Friday east of Hwy. 100 on Olson Hwy. at Schaper Road, according to police.

The car's driver was declared dead at the scene, police said. There were minor injuries reported among some people on the bus, police added.

Authorities have yet to explain any of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Also, the identity of the person killed has yet to be released.