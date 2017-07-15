An accident involving a car and a light-rail train in St. Paul on Saturday has left one person hospitalized and has temporarily shut down rail service on a stretch of the Green Line route.

At about 9 p.m., a car collided with a train near the intersection of University and Eustis avenues, said Howie Padilla, a spokesman for Metro Transit.

There were two people in the vehicle, one of whom was transported to a hospital. The severity of injuries were unknown, Padilla said. The car’s other occupant had noncritical injuries.

Due to the accident, Green Line trains were not operating between Stadium Village and Raymond Avenue stations. Metro Transit says commuters were being diverted onto Route 16 buses until full train line travel can be restored.