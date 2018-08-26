A vehicle hit a horse early Sunday on a dark road southwest of Rochester, sending the animal through the windshield, authorities said.

Two people were hurt, and the horse died in the collision shortly after midnight on County Road 13 south of County Road 4 near Hayfield, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance took the two people, both from the Kenyon area, to a Rochester hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said it had no information on their conditions.

Now authorities are trying to determine ownership of the horse, described as a bay mare. Anyone with information leading to finding the animal’s owner is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-635-6200.