The operator of a scooter was killed after colliding with a car Wednesday at a St. Louis Park intersection, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at the residential intersection of W. 28th Street and Quentin Avenue S., a city spokeswoman said.

A man from St. Louis Park on the street-legal scooter was taken by ambulance to a hospital and did not survive, said spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

The car’s driver was cooperating with authorities, and “no indication of criminal activity is known to be present at this time, and there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor,” Smith said.

Details about how the crash occurred have yet to be released. Nor have identities of those involved or whether the scooter operator was wearing a helmet.