A collision at a Blaine intersection killed a dump truck driver, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Aberdeen Streets NE., just east of Hwy. 65, according to police.
The truck driver, a 67-year-old man whose identity has yet to be released, was thrown from the vehicle upon impact and died at the scene, police said.
The other driver, a 23-year-old woman in a car, was not hurt. Her identity also has yet to be disclosed.
The car was turning right onto Main, when it was hit by the westbound dump truck, police said. Authorities have yet to say which motorist had the right of way.
