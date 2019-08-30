Chip’s Picks
The five best players, the five best games and the four best teams. Like predictions? Here ya go:
Heisman watch
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Passed for 3,280 yards, 30 TDs with only four INTs as a true freshman.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Stats should be neck-and-neck with Lawrence.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
Former Alabama starter follows two Heisman Trophy winners in wide-open offense.
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Junior QB should put up impressive stats while guiding the Bulldogs into playoff contention.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Faces long odds as a running back, but he could be in discussion.
Circle the calendar
Sept. 7: LSU at Texas
Challenging nonconference road test for LSU team that some predict as playoff contender.
Sept. 21: Notre Dame at Georgia
Love it when powerhouse programs challenge themselves out of conference.
Oct. 19: Oregon at Washington
Pac-12 showdown could have playoff implications.
Nov. 30: Alabama at Auburn
Iron Bowl. ‘Nuff said.
Nov. 30: Ohio State at Michigan
Is this the year Jim Harbaugh finally gets over the hump?
Playoff predictions
Semifinal No. 1: Clemson vs. Michigan
Assuming Michigan can solve the Ohio State mystery. Big IF.
Semifinal No. 2: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
We love rich story lines, and Jalen Hurts facing his former team would be fascinating.
National championship game: Clemson vs. Alabama
Yes, again. Sorry. Actually not sorry. Give us the two best teams every year.
Winner: Clemson.
Champs repeat behind Trevor Lawrence and high-scoring offense.