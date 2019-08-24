Names to know

Ten players to watch from Minnesota

Drayton Carlberg, DT, Sr.

Oregon (DeLaSalle)

The 6-5, 282-pound Minneapolis native is competing for a starting job after recording 19 tackles with 2½ sacks in 13 games last season, including two starts.

Jashon Cornell, DT, Sr.

Ohio St. (Cretin-Derham Hall)

The No. 1 player in the 2015 recruiting class, per ESPN’s rankings, recorded 33 tackles and three sacks in 32 games the past three seasons. Only career start was vs. Minnesota in 2018.

Tommy Doyle, OL, Jr.

Miami (Ohio) (Edina)

The 6-8, 318-pound Doyle started 14 games combined the past two seasons, including 10 games last year at right tackle.

Alex Hart, LB, Sr.

New Mexico (Prior Lake)

Led the Lobos with 19 tackles (13 tackles vs. Wisconsin) through the first three games before suffering a torn ACL during the 2018 season.

Jermaine Johnson, LB, Jr.

Georgia (Eden Prairie)

A 6-5, 240-pound former No. 1 junior college player in the country could start for the Bulldogs after not being highly recruited in 2015, including no Gophers offer. Featured in Netflix series “Last Chance U” at Independence Community College in Kansas.

Zack Johnson, OL, Sr.

N. dakota st. (Spring Lake Park)

The 6-6, 316-pound Blaine native had a breakout junior season, earning FCS All-America first-team honors by Walter Camp after starting all 15 games at right tackle on a team that rushed for 286 yards per game.

Trey Lance, QB, Fr.

North Dakota State (Marshall)

The 6-3, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minn., was recently named the starter for the defending FCS champion Bison, beating out Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland. Lance played in two games last season and had a 44-yard touchdown run vs. North Alabama.

Antonio Montero, Safety, So.

Rice (Eden Prairie)

The 2018 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year was a true freshman starter in seven of the last nine games, finishing the season with 34 tackles.

Donnell Rodgers, LB, Sr.

North Dakota (Woodbury)

Led the Fighting Hawks with 72 total tackles, including 49 solo and eight tackles for loss in 2018. Missed most of the 2017 season with an ankle sprain.

JD Spielman, WR, Jr.

Nebraska (Eden Prairie)

Son of Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman had a record-breaking sophomore season for the Cornhuskers, including a school single-game record 209 yards receiving on nine catches against Wisconsin.

Five others

• Kayode Awosika, RT, Buffalo (Maple Grove)

• Bryce Benhart, OL, Nebraska (Lakeville North)

• Jamahl Johnson, SR, DT, Iowa St. (Prior Lake)

• James Hendricks, Safety, NDSU (Bemidji)

• Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa (St. Michael-Albertville).

MARCUS FULLER






























