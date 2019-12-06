Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m. (Ch. 9)
The West against the East in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. These teams have met before at the end of the season, and Ohio State already trounced the Badgers earlier this year.
Georgia vs. LSU, 3 p.m. (Ch. 4)
The SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta pits No. 2 LSU against No. 4 Georgia, a nice preview of the kind of matchups the College Football Playoff semifinals will present Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.
MEGAN RYAN
