POLLS
The Top 25 teams in The AP media and Amway coaches college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rec Pts Prv
1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1
2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5
3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2
4. Ohio State (9) 6-0 1404 3
5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6
6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8
7. Penn State 6-0 1129 10
8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9
9. Florida 6-1 1041 7
10. Georgia 5-1 995 3
11. Auburn 5-1 985 12
12. Oregon 5-1 906 13
13. Utah 5-1 729 15
14. Boise State 6-0 716 14
15. Texas 4-2 672 11
16. Michigan 5-1 648 16
17. Arizona State 5-1 524 18
18. Baylor 6-0 470 22
19. SMU 6-0 398 21
20. Gophers 6-0 330 —
21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25
22. Missouri 5-1 233 —
23. Iowa 4-2 210 17
24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 —
25. Washington 5-2 107 —
Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, Central Florida 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1.
AMWAY COACHES
Rec Pts Prv
1. Alabama (44) 6-0 1601 1
2. Clemson (14) 6-0 1536 2
3. LSU (3) 6-0 1455 6
4. Ohio State (4) 6-0 1454 4
5. Oklahoma 6-0 1414 5
6. Wisconsin 6-0 1297 8
7. Penn State 6-0 1182 9
8. Notre Dame 5-1 1107 10
9. Florida 6-1 1057 7
10. Georgia 5-1 1049 3
11. Auburn 5-1 998 12
12. Oregon 5-1 955 13
13. Boise State 6-0 795 14
14. Utah 5-1 768 15
15. Texas 4-2 695 11
16. Michigan 5-1 674 16
17. Arizona State 5-1 504 24
18. Baylor 6-0 501 23
19. SMU 6-0 421 22
20. Gophers 6-0 419 25
21. Cincinnati 5-1 298 —
22. Iowa 4-2 230 18
23. Washington 5-2 149 —
24. Appalachian St. 5-0 140 —
25. Temple 5-1 88 —
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 87, Tulane 76, Virginia 35, Memphis 30, California 21, Iowa State 19, San Diego State 18, Navy 17, Texas A&M 14, Louisiana Tech 6, Duke 5, Central Florida 4, South Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 3.