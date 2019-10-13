POLLS

The Top 25 teams in The AP media and Amway coaches college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rec Pts Prv

1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1

2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5

3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2

4. Ohio State (9) 6-0 1404 3

5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6

6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8

7. Penn State 6-0 1129 10

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9

9. Florida 6-1 1041 7

10. Georgia 5-1 995 3

11. Auburn 5-1 985 12

12. Oregon 5-1 906 13

13. Utah 5-1 729 15

14. Boise State 6-0 716 14

15. Texas 4-2 672 11

16. Michigan 5-1 648 16

17. Arizona State 5-1 524 18

18. Baylor 6-0 470 22

19. SMU 6-0 398 21

20. Gophers 6-0 330 —

21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25

22. Missouri 5-1 233 —

23. Iowa 4-2 210 17

24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 —

25. Washington 5-2 107 —

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, Central Florida 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

AMWAY COACHES

Rec Pts Prv

1. Alabama (44) 6-0 1601 1

2. Clemson (14) 6-0 1536 2

3. LSU (3) 6-0 1455 6

4. Ohio State (4) 6-0 1454 4

5. Oklahoma 6-0 1414 5

6. Wisconsin 6-0 1297 8

7. Penn State 6-0 1182 9

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1107 10

9. Florida 6-1 1057 7

10. Georgia 5-1 1049 3

11. Auburn 5-1 998 12

12. Oregon 5-1 955 13

13. Boise State 6-0 795 14

14. Utah 5-1 768 15

15. Texas 4-2 695 11

16. Michigan 5-1 674 16

17. Arizona State 5-1 504 24

18. Baylor 6-0 501 23

19. SMU 6-0 421 22

20. Gophers 6-0 419 25

21. Cincinnati 5-1 298 —

22. Iowa 4-2 230 18

23. Washington 5-2 149 —

24. Appalachian St. 5-0 140 —

25. Temple 5-1 88 —

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 87, Tulane 76, Virginia 35, Memphis 30, California 21, Iowa State 19, San Diego State 18, Navy 17, Texas A&M 14, Louisiana Tech 6, Duke 5, Central Florida 4, South Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 3.